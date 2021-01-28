Buy or Sell Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.39. The company’s stock price has collected -5.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/21 that Wall Street’s Favorites for a Big Year for Industrial Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE :EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Emerson Electric Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.72, which is $8.22 above the current price. EMR currently public float of 594.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMR was 2.84M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR stocks went down by -5.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.58% and a quarterly performance of 17.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Emerson Electric Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.91% for EMR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $104 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EMR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

EMR Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.89. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from DELLAQUILA FRANK J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $78.91 back on Nov 25. After this action, DELLAQUILA FRANK J now owns 240,340 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $789,103 using the latest closing price.

Bosco Sara Yang, the Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel of Emerson Electric Co., sale 12,000 shares at $78.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Bosco Sara Yang is holding 92,917 shares at $947,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.63 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +11.70. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.23. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 95.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 34.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.