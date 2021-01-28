Buy or Sell Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.12. The company’s stock price has collected -11.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Asana Named #1 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work(R) and FORTUNE for the Fourth Year in a Row

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00, which is -$1.0 below the current price. ASAN currently public float of 77.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 1.85M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went down by -11.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.47% and a quarterly performance of 48.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Asana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.54% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to ASAN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -11.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.11. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from SPURLOCK STEVEN M, who sale 7,887 shares at the price of $28.14 back on Dec 11. After this action, SPURLOCK STEVEN M now owns 70,826 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $221,945 using the latest closing price.

SPURLOCK STEVEN M, the 10% Owner of Asana Inc., sale 6,067 shares at $28.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SPURLOCK STEVEN M is holding 215,339 shares at $170,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.89 for the present operating margin

+86.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -83.16. The total capital return value is set at -59.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.10.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 213.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.