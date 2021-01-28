Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 42.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.08. The company’s stock price has collected 54.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Build-A-Bear Radio Brings Innovative Programs And TikTok Talent To Growing Audience

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50, which is $0.72 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 13.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 161.44K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went up by 54.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.21% and a quarterly performance of 100.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.36% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.52% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 123.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 56.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 33.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.95%, as shares surge +68.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +54.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +260.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 58.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Kanen David, who sale 9,024 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Sep 22. After this action, Kanen David now owns 801,989 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $29,337 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the 10% Owner of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 56,207 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kanen David is holding 811,013 shares at $183,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+45.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 169.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.94. Total debt to assets is 44.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.