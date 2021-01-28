Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went down by -9.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $2.49 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 82.14M and currently shorts hold a 11.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 1.09M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went down by -1.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.63% and a quarterly performance of 49.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $17.50. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at 16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -1.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.82. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 6.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Ennis William S., who sale 8,569 shares at the price of $20.59 back on Jan 05. After this action, Ennis William S. now owns 107,741 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $176,399 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Samuel J, the EVP, Retail Operations of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 12,740 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Johnson Samuel J is holding 194,385 shares at $261,934 based on the most recent closing price.