A Lesson to Learn: Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/21 that Urban Outfitters Stock Is Slipping. Weak Holiday Sales Might Only Be the Start.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.25, which is $3.09 above the current price. URBN currently public float of 56.64M and currently shorts hold a 14.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.93M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 4.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.28% and a quarterly performance of 19.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.25% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of 31.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to URBN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.15. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 6,262 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 20. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 6,261 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $187,860 using the latest closing price.

Donnelly Trish, the CEO, Urban Outfitters Group of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Donnelly Trish is holding 13,589 shares at $435,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.