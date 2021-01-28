Home Trending
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)

By Melissa Arnold

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) went down by -10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s stock price has collected -11.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :QELL) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of QELL was 1.46M shares.

QELL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Qell Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for QELL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

QELL Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QELL fell by -11.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Qell Acquisition Corp. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleBuy or Sell Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleAramark (ARMK) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Contact us: admin@newsheater.com

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.