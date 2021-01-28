A Lesson to Learn: Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) went down by -10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s stock price has collected -11.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :QELL) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of QELL was 1.46M shares.

QELL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Qell Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for QELL stocks with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

QELL Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QELL fell by -11.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, Qell Acquisition Corp. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.