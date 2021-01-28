A Lesson to Learn: Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went down by -12.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Kintara Announces Initiation of Patient Recruitment for VAL-083’s Study Arm in the GBM AGILE Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. KTRA currently public float of 16.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 510.32K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.50% and a quarterly performance of 30.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 245.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.06% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 60.09% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 27.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares surge +35.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5565. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -730.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -818.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.