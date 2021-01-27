We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), Here is What We Found

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went down by -11.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s stock price has collected -8.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that Ocular Therapeutix(TM) Presents Interim Topline Data from the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC in Patients with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension at the 10(th) Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.86, which is $7.07 above the current price. OCUL currently public float of 63.18M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUL was 1.15M shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL stocks went down by -8.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.15% and a quarterly performance of 81.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 328.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.07% for OCUL stocks with a simple moving average of 69.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

OCUL Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from SUMMER ROAD LLC, who purchase 437 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Oct 16. After this action, SUMMER ROAD LLC now owns 5,618,861 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $4,580 using the latest closing price.

SUMMER ROAD LLC, the 10% Owner of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., purchase 363,636 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SUMMER ROAD LLC is holding 5,618,424 shares at $1,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2029.86 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stands at -2043.34. The total capital return value is set at -147.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.