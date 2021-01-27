The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -5.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.30. The company’s stock price has collected -13.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/21 that 4 Retail Stocks That Are Poised to Prosper in a Changed World

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.64, which is -$1.56 below the current price. REAL currently public float of 84.59M and currently shorts hold a 13.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 2.27M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -13.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.21% and a quarterly performance of 66.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.06% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.34% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of 58.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to REAL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

REAL Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.31. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw 23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,629 shares at the price of $25.90 back on Jan 26. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 190,177 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $42,191 using the latest closing price.

Gustke Matt, the Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal Inc., sale 518 shares at $27.19 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Gustke Matt is holding 176,928 shares at $14,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.95 for the present operating margin

+63.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -30.42. The total capital return value is set at -51.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.09. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 41.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.