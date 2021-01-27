Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) went down by -8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s stock price has collected -14.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/22/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STPK, JWS, BRPA, and ZAGG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE :STPK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

STPK currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STPK was 2.35M shares.

STPK’s Market Performance

STPK stocks went down by -14.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.51% and a quarterly performance of 200.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.59% for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.61% for STPK stocks with a simple moving average of 83.64% for the last 200 days.

STPK Trading at 54.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STPK fell by -14.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. saw 43.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.