NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) went down by -10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.63. The company's stock price has collected -1.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NSTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSTG is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.67, which is -$0.36 below the current price. NSTG currently public float of 43.82M and currently shorts hold a 8.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSTG was 666.13K shares.

NSTG’s Market Performance

NSTG stocks went down by -1.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.19% and a quarterly performance of 90.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for NanoString Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for NSTG stocks with a simple moving average of 62.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSTG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for NSTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NSTG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSTG reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for NSTG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

NSTG Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSTG fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.77. In addition, NanoString Technologies Inc. saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSTG starting from GRAY R BRADLEY, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $72.34 back on Jan 20. After this action, GRAY R BRADLEY now owns 86,686 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc., valued at $1,808,580 using the latest closing price.

HERSHBERG ROBERT, the Director of NanoString Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $72.62 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that HERSHBERG ROBERT is holding 1,890 shares at $108,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.86 for the present operating margin

+65.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoString Technologies Inc. stands at -32.41. The total capital return value is set at -52.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.36. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Based on NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 43.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.73.