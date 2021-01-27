Medallia Inc. (MDLA) Just Got Our Attention

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.76. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that A&W Canada Leverages Medallia to Capture Real-Time Guest Feedback and Take Action

Is It Worth Investing in Medallia Inc. (NYSE :MDLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Medallia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.46, which is -$2.69 below the current price. MDLA currently public float of 136.79M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLA was 1.45M shares.

MDLA’s Market Performance

MDLA stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.68% and a quarterly performance of 40.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Medallia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.60% for MDLA stocks with a simple moving average of 52.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDLA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLA reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for MDLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MDLA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

MDLA Trading at 30.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +32.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLA rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.50. In addition, Medallia Inc. saw 35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLA starting from MERESMAN STANLEY J, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $41.98 back on Jan 26. After this action, MERESMAN STANLEY J now owns 0 shares of Medallia Inc., valued at $6,717,080 using the latest closing price.

Stretch Leslie, the President & CEO of Medallia Inc., sale 179,500 shares at $45.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Stretch Leslie is holding 1,178,829 shares at $8,091,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.56 for the present operating margin

+63.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medallia Inc. stands at -27.94. The total capital return value is set at -60.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.42. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -15.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.