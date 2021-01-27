Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG)?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/21/21 that Golden Nugget To Go Live In Michigan With Online Casino And Sports Betting

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :GNOG) Right Now?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 173.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $7.18 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of GNOG was 2.74M shares.

GNOG’s Market Performance

GNOG stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.97% and a quarterly performance of 61.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.48% for GNOG stocks with a simple moving average of 37.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNOG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GNOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNOG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

GNOG Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNOG fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.14. In addition, Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNOG

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.