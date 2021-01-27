Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Just Got Our Attention

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ :HUSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUSN is at 2.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hudson Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUSN currently public float of 3.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSN was 718.20K shares.

HUSN’s Market Performance

HUSN stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.76% and a quarterly performance of 27.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for Hudson Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for HUSN stocks with a simple moving average of 32.51% for the last 200 days.

HUSN Trading at 21.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +12.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSN fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Hudson Capital Inc. saw 5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1584.20 for the present operating margin

+98.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Capital Inc. stands at -1742.08. The total capital return value is set at -167.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.96. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with -28.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.