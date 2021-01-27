A Lesson to Learn: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) went down by -8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.31. The company’s stock price has collected -11.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE :IPOD) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of IPOD was 1.28M shares.

IPOD’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for IPOD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.08% for the last 200 days.

IPOD Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOD fell by -11.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.