The American Augmented Reality Glasses maker Vuzix Company (VUZI) has successfully launched a new product, arguably the highest in terms of feature set. Vuzix remains a technology leader in its sector and its stock rose dramatically in late 2020.

Vuzix, late last month, revealed at CES 2021, that it’s Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG), based on augmented reality, was named the best in the special electronics category. They still have a good style, which adds NGSG in ergonomics to the regular glasses for daily use. The glasses use the latest technical solutions.

At present, for industrial (not only entertainment) applications, but only Vuzix also has ready-made and well-proven solutions. The organization is getting more and more orders, as more firms plan to use virtual reality technology while operating remotely to improve productivity and decrease labor costs.

Glasses need to be secure, light, and easy to use in pharmacies, technological support facilities in warehouses, etc. These lenses are worn all day throughout the working week and do not require to take off after every couple of hours, unlike in the case of gaming VR glasses. The technical challenges in the development of lightweight and practical AR glasses guarantee a high entry barrier in this market and the leadership of Vuzix.

To improve this leadership, NGSG points are a new move. They correspond to the Vuzix principle of making the most portable unit that can be used for various purposes. The NGSG is also smaller and more lightweight than the previous glass generation. Their sizes and features are, in truth, close to the limits of contemporary electronic components. This means that producing equivalently efficient products would be challenging for rivals. At the same time, in 2021, Vuzix will begin marketing NGSG, and this new product could become a powerful growth force.

Vuzix Company (VUZI) was stable at $8.75, falling just -0.23 percent down at the close of the trading on Tuesday.