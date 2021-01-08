BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Appointments of Nik Singhal as President and Abby Miller as CFO and Treasurer

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ :BKCC) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of BKCC was 367.05K shares.

BKCC’s Market Performance

BKCC stocks went up by 2.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.21% and a quarterly performance of 13.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.29% for BKCC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.36% for the last 200 days.

BKCC Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKCC rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation saw 1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKCC starting from Usifer Maureen K, who sale 13,753 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Dec 11. After this action, Usifer Maureen K now owns 38,716 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, valued at $37,958 using the latest closing price.

Usifer Maureen K, the Director of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Usifer Maureen K is holding 52,469 shares at $41,250 based on the most recent closing price.