A Lesson to Learn: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.33. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/06/21 that These 6 Dividend Payers Look Primed for Growth in Earnings—and Payouts

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.50, which is -$2.62 below the current price. TROW currently public float of 222.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROW was 1.05M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.15% and a quarterly performance of 12.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.26% for TROW stocks with a simple moving average of 19.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $154. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to TROW, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.74. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Higginbotham Robert C.T., who sale 6,581 shares at the price of $146.78 back on Dec 22. After this action, Higginbotham Robert C.T. now owns 76,847 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $965,934 using the latest closing price.

Robert W. Sharps, the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 7,064 shares at $151.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Robert W. Sharps is holding 478,932 shares at $1,067,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+83.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +36.95. The total capital return value is set at 33.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.11. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 22.10 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.