1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went down by -0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.87. The company's stock price has collected -1.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.73, which is -$1.56 below the current price. ONEM currently public float of 100.12M and currently shorts hold a 9.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 1.23M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went down by -1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.02% and a quarterly performance of 46.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.24% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of 36.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

ONEM Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Rubin Amir Dan, who sale 208,572 shares at the price of $43.22 back on Jan 06. After this action, Rubin Amir Dan now owns 249,377 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $9,013,445 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Amir Dan, the Chair, CEO and President of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 60,867 shares at $42.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Rubin Amir Dan is holding 249,377 shares at $2,606,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.59 for the present operating margin

+34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -19.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.84. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.