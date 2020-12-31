Can Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Remain Competitive?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.10. The company’s stock price has collected 4.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE :MAIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAIN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Main Street Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.75, which is -$0.77 below the current price. MAIN currently public float of 62.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAIN was 383.13K shares.

MAIN’s Market Performance

MAIN stocks went up by 4.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.40% and a quarterly performance of 9.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Main Street Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.90% for MAIN stocks with a simple moving average of 11.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAIN

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAIN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

MAIN Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIN rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.64. In addition, Main Street Capital Corporation saw -24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIN starting from French Arthur L., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $15.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, French Arthur L. now owns 51,787 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation, valued at $31,100 using the latest closing price.

Magdol David L., the President, CIO and SMD of Main Street Capital Corporation, purchase 1,200 shares at $18.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Magdol David L. is holding 380,220 shares at $22,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Main Street Capital Corporation stands at +55.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 72.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.15. Total debt to assets is 40.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.