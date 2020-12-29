Why Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that AB Announces November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE :EQH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Equitable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.10, which is $4.03 above the current price. EQH currently public float of 399.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQH was 3.09M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH stocks went down by -0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.97% and a quarterly performance of 34.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Equitable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.17% for EQH stocks with a simple moving average of 25.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on December 04th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EQH, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

EQH Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw 1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Eckert William James IV, who sale 3,182 shares at the price of $26.48 back on Dec 09. After this action, Eckert William James IV now owns 11,956 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $84,243 using the latest closing price.

Hattem Dave S., the SEVP & Chief Legal Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Hattem Dave S. is holding 45,403 shares at $159,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.42. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 36.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.95. Total debt to assets is 2.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.