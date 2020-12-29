Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Hexcel Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE :HXL) Right Now?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HXL is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Hexcel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is -$5.42 below the current price. HXL currently public float of 83.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HXL was 1.30M shares.

HXL’s Market Performance

HXL stocks went down by -1.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.60% and a quarterly performance of 39.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Hexcel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for HXL stocks with a simple moving average of 21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HXL reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for HXL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HXL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 21st of the current year.

HXL Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.02. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Merlot Thierry, who sale 10,810 shares at the price of $36.44 back on Jun 01. After this action, Merlot Thierry now owns 31,868 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $393,916 using the latest closing price.

Stanage Nick L, the Chairman, CEO and President of Hexcel Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $45.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Stanage Nick L is holding 283,285 shares at $902,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.40 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 17.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.64. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 77.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 36.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.