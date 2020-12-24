Why Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.22. The company’s stock price has collected -0.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that The European Commission Approves Zogenix’s FINTEPLA(R) (Fenfluramine) Oral Solution for the Treatment of Seizures in Dravet Syndrome

Is It Worth Investing in Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ :ZGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZGNX is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Zogenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.45. ZGNX currently public float of 55.30M and currently shorts hold a 13.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZGNX was 1.26M shares.

ZGNX’s Market Performance

ZGNX stocks went down by -0.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.47% and a quarterly performance of 11.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Zogenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.34% for ZGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -17.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGNX

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZGNX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ZGNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZGNX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ZGNX Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGNX fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Zogenix Inc. saw -61.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZGNX starting from GARNER CAM L, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $20.13 back on Nov 19. After this action, GARNER CAM L now owns 16,000 shares of Zogenix Inc., valued at $161,042 using the latest closing price.

TANNENBAUM RENEE P, the Director of Zogenix Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $20.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that TANNENBAUM RENEE P is holding 32,872 shares at $311,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4736.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zogenix Inc. stands at -11499.53. The total capital return value is set at -44.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.76. Equity return is now at value -51.30, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.70. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 550.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.