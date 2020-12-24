We Analyzed the Future Direction of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Here is What We Found

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Texas Instruments Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.68, which is -$0.61 below the current price. TXN currently public float of 915.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 4.14M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.26% and a quarterly performance of 17.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $185 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

TXN Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.41. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Flessner Kyle M, who sale 24,955 shares at the price of $161.63 back on Nov 09. After this action, Flessner Kyle M now owns 53,117 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $4,033,494 using the latest closing price.

Flessner Kyle M, the Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 25,000 shares at $155.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Flessner Kyle M is holding 53,117 shares at $3,878,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.54 for the present operating margin

+61.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +34.66. The total capital return value is set at 39.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.89. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 27.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.79. Total debt to assets is 34.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.