We Analyzed the Future Direction of Element Solutions Inc (ESI), Here is What We Found

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company's stock price has collected 5.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE :ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESI is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Element Solutions Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is -$0.77 below the current price. ESI currently public float of 218.57M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESI was 1.90M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI stocks went up by 5.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.30% and a quarterly performance of 73.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Element Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.78% for ESI stocks with a simple moving average of 62.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

ESI Trading at 32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 55.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Mount Patricia, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Nov 03. After this action, Mount Patricia now owns 32,862 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $35,550 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $11.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding 500,000 shares at $5,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.34 for the present operating margin

+42.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.40. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 36.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.