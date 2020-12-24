We Analyzed the Future Direction of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), Here is What We Found

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 0.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/09/20 that AT&T Fields DirecTV Offers Above $15 Billion Including Debt

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 1.16M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of 2.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.67% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +0.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.