We Analyzed the Future Direction of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN), Here is What We Found

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) went up by 11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s stock price has collected 13.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that 180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces the Initiation of Repurchases under Its $2.5 Million Stock Buyback Program, a 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split, and Q4 2020 Updates

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :TURN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TURN is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 180 Degree Capital Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. TURN currently public float of 29.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TURN was 56.97K shares.

TURN’s Market Performance

TURN stocks went up by 13.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.93% and a quarterly performance of 14.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for 180 Degree Capital Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.64% for TURN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.49% for the last 200 days.

TURN Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TURN rose by +13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, 180 Degree Capital Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TURN starting from Bigelow Robert E III, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Dec 22. After this action, Bigelow Robert E III now owns 251,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp., valued at $20,979 using the latest closing price.

Rendino Kevin, the Chairman and CEO of 180 Degree Capital Corp., purchase 78,769 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Rendino Kevin is holding 1,050,000 shares at $149,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+125.51 for the present operating margin

+99.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for 180 Degree Capital Corp. stands at +125.33. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.