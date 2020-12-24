Wall Street Pummels Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) went up by 49.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s stock price has collected -13.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Submission of Investigational New Drug Application for NL-201 De Novo Protein Immunotherapy Candidate for Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NLTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLTX is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.71. NLTX currently public float of 33.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLTX was 220.93K shares.

NLTX’s Market Performance

NLTX stocks went down by -13.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.25% and a quarterly performance of -4.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.13% for NLTX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLTX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for NLTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NLTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

NLTX Trading at 35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX rose by +15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who purchase 424,000 shares at the price of $15.25 back on Jul 07. After this action, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP now owns 3,501,691 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,466,000 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., purchase 39,300 shares at $11.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 4,051,045 shares at $446,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.61. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.85. Total debt to assets is 0.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.28.