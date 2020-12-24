Wall Street Pummels Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) After Recent Earnings Report

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) went up by 10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/07/20 that Evolving Systems Anticipates Opportunities for Telecoms Industry in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVOL is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evolving Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. EVOL currently public float of 8.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOL was 103.45K shares.

EVOL’s Market Performance

EVOL stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.80% and a quarterly performance of 142.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 183.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Evolving Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.44% for EVOL stocks with a simple moving average of 114.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EVOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVOL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2016.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOL reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for EVOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2015.

EVOL Trading at 56.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares surge +47.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOL rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Evolving Systems Inc. saw 176.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOL starting from NICOL DAVID J, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Dec 27. After this action, NICOL DAVID J now owns 177,644 shares of Evolving Systems Inc., valued at $7,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolving Systems Inc. stands at -37.65. The total capital return value is set at -6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.75. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.11. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.