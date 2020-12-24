The Chart for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) went up by 9.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected 21.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ONDS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ONDS currently public float of 16.52M. Today, the average trading volume of ONDS was 179.02K shares.

ONDS’s Market Performance

ONDS stocks went up by 21.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.11% and a quarterly performance of -58.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Ondas Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.56% for ONDS stocks with a simple moving average of -44.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the current year 2020.

ONDS Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.64%, as shares sank -37.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS rose by +21.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4797.99 for the present operating margin

+55.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -6052.17. Equity return is now at value 87.60, with -362.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,015.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.