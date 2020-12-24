Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF)?

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX:SIF) went up by 67.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.62. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that SIFCO Industries, Inc. (“SIFCO”) Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX :SIF) Right Now?

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX:SIF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIF is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SIFCO Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.98. SIF currently public float of 2.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIF was 9.66K shares.

SIF’s Market Performance

SIF stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of -2.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for SIFCO Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.01% for SIF stocks with a simple moving average of 79.32% for the last 200 days.

SIF Trading at 71.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +52.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIF rose by +43.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.05. In addition, SIFCO Industries Inc. saw -1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIF starting from Molten Donald C Jr., who sale 2,675 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Aug 25. After this action, Molten Donald C Jr. now owns 46,224 shares of SIFCO Industries Inc., valued at $10,836 using the latest closing price.

Molten Donald C Jr., the Director of SIFCO Industries Inc., sale 200 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Molten Donald C Jr. is holding 48,899 shares at $820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.82 for the present operating margin

+4.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIFCO Industries Inc. stands at -6.67. The total capital return value is set at -14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.74. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF), the company’s capital structure generated 64.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.34. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.