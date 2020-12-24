Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that (PR) Oncolytics and SOLTI Report Clinical Synergy of Pelareorep with Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.81. ONCY currently public float of 42.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 1.07M shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 1.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of 53.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.97% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.09% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 27.28% for the last 200 days.

ONCY Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.00%Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw -47.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -610.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,059.27. Equity return is now at value -190.80, with -108.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.