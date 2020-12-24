Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went up by 2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.56. The company’s stock price has collected 13.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that 3D Systems Announces Launch of Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.17, which is -$4.05 below the current price. DDD currently public float of 119.88M and currently shorts hold a 29.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 3.93M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went up by 13.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.11% and a quarterly performance of 162.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.74% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of 73.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to DDD, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

DDD Trading at 49.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +45.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD rose by +13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 39.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Dec 23. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 193,501 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $47,760 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Menno, the EVP, Healthcare Solutions of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 10,479 shares at $10.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Ellis Menno is holding 104,136 shares at $109,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.08 for the present operating margin

+44.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -11.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.53. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 17.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.08. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.