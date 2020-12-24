Is Retail Value Inc. (RVI) a Keeper?

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that RVI Announces Sale of Plaza Palma Real & Partial Loan Prepayment

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE :RVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Retail Value Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.30. RVI currently public float of 16.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVI was 89.91K shares.

RVI’s Market Performance

RVI stocks went up by 0.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of 34.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Retail Value Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for RVI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVI stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for RVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVI in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $20 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVI reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for RVI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17th, 2018.

RVI Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVI rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Retail Value Inc. saw -58.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVI starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 1,118,679 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Dec 23. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 0 shares of Retail Value Inc., valued at $15,661,506 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Retail Value Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 1,118,679 shares at $238,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+28.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Value Inc. stands at +20.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Value Inc. (RVI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.87. Total debt to assets is 40.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.