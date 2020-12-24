Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) a Keeper?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went up by 11.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Pharma Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. CPHI currently public float of 21.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 565.87K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went up by 5.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.23% and a quarterly performance of 28.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for China Pharma Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4555. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw 97.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.06 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -189.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.01. Equity return is now at value -240.90, with -91.70 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 29.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.