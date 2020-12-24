Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC)

Nicola Day
Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) went up by 5.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s stock price has collected 7.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SOAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SOAC was 278.53K shares.

SOAC’s Market Performance

SOAC stocks went up by 7.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.43% and a quarterly performance of 10.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.10% for SOAC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.48% for the last 200 days.

SOAC Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOAC rose by +7.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. saw 15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

