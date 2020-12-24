Here’s Our Rant About PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected 10.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that AGS Receives Provisional Michigan iGaming Supplier License

Is It Worth Investing in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE :AGS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for PlayAGS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.03, which is -$0.74 below the current price. AGS currently public float of 35.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGS was 542.15K shares.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS stocks went up by 10.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.28% and a quarterly performance of 90.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.64% for PlayAGS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.28% for AGS stocks with a simple moving average of 75.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $8 based on the research report published on December 10th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2020.

AGS Trading at 52.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +30.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw -44.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.06 for the present operating margin

+41.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -3.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -69.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 402.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.09. Total debt to assets is 70.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 396.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.