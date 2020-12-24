Here’s Our Rant About DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/20 that D.R. Horton, Ethan Allen, and Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for DHT Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.09, which is $0.77 above the current price. DHT currently public float of 142.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.41M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stocks went down by -0.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.32% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for DHT Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.51% for DHT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

DHT Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+28.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 91.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.80. Total debt to assets is 46.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.