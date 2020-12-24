Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Humana Inc. (HUM)?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $474.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Humana Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13(th) Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top

Is It Worth Investing in Humana Inc. (NYSE :HUM) Right Now?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUM is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Humana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $469.38, which is $61.51 above the current price. HUM currently public float of 132.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUM was 763.72K shares.

HUM’s Market Performance

HUM stocks went up by 3.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.03% and a quarterly performance of 4.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Humana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for HUM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for HUM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HUM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $459 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUM reach a price target of $465. The rating they have provided for HUM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to HUM, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

HUM Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUM rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.49. In addition, Humana Inc. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUM starting from JONES DAVID A JR/KY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $392.76 back on Dec 17. After this action, JONES DAVID A JR/KY now owns 77,272 shares of Humana Inc., valued at $1,963,800 using the latest closing price.

Huval Timothy S., the Chief Administrative Officer of Humana Inc., sale 746 shares at $387.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Huval Timothy S. is holding 6,922 shares at $288,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humana Inc. stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 21.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.99. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Humana Inc. (HUM), the company’s capital structure generated 50.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.68. Total debt to assets is 21.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.