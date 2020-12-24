CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) went down by -6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.18. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/17/20 that Canoo Revealed a New EV Thursday. Investors Aren’t Impressed.

Is It Worth Investing in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CIIC) Right Now?

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2,882.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CIIG Merger Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIIC currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIIC was 3.64M shares.

CIIC’s Market Performance

CIIC stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.18% and a quarterly performance of 207.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.51% for CIIG Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.85% for CIIC stocks with a simple moving average of 152.25% for the last 200 days.

CIIC Trading at 72.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIC rose by +0.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, CIIG Merger Corp. saw 209.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.