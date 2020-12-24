Can Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Remain Competitive?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went up by 12.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.50. The company’s stock price has collected 39.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/21/20 that Oscar Health Plans to Go Public

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.17, which is -$61.28 below the current price. LMND currently public float of 37.29M and currently shorts hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.90M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went up by 39.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 109.33% and a quarterly performance of 180.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.19% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.14% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of 104.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $63 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

LMND Trading at 90.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +94.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +39.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.07. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 93.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Wininger Shai, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $129.71 back on Dec 23. After this action, Wininger Shai now owns 3,409,422 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $25,941,726 using the latest closing price.

Wininger Shai, the See Remarks of Lemonade Inc., sale 120,675 shares at $115.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Wininger Shai is holding 3,609,422 shares at $13,960,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.52.