AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Just Got Our Attention

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) went down by -8.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.91. The company's stock price has collected -8.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2403.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ABCL currently public float of 191.89M. Today, the average trading volume of ABCL was 2.42M shares.

ABCL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.09% for ABCL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

ABCL Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.84% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCL fell by -8.98%. In addition, AbCellera Biologics Inc. saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at -19.04. The total capital return value is set at -26.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51.

Based on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL), the company’s capital structure generated 59.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.24. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.51.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.