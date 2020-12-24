A Lesson to Learn: Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that ATI Exits Standard Stainless Sheet Products, Redeploys Capital to High-Return Opportunities

Is It Worth Investing in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE :ATI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATI is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is -$3.03 below the current price. ATI currently public float of 125.84M and currently shorts hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATI was 2.14M shares.

ATI’s Market Performance

ATI stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.85% and a quarterly performance of 84.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for ATI stocks with a simple moving average of 70.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ATI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $21 based on the research report published on December 04th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ATI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ATI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

ATI Trading at 31.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATI rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.99. In addition, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated saw -18.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATI starting from NEWMAN DONALD P, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Dec 10. After this action, NEWMAN DONALD P now owns 80 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, valued at $210,365 using the latest closing price.

WETHERBEE ROBERT S, the President and CEO of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, purchase 2,500 shares at $8.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that WETHERBEE ROBERT S is holding 192,140 shares at $21,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.73. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.