YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Just Got Our Attention

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went down by -5.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.56. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that YRC Freight Driver George Brown Achieves Five Million-Mile Safety Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :YRCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YRCW is at 3.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for YRC Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $3.05 above the current price. YRCW currently public float of 49.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YRCW was 1.21M shares.

YRCW’s Market Performance

YRCW stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.70% and a quarterly performance of 26.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for YRC Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.15% for YRCW stocks with a simple moving average of 43.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YRCW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YRCW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for YRCW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YRCW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $5 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to YRCW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

YRCW Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YRCW fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, YRC Worldwide Inc. saw 81.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YRCW starting from Ware Scott D., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Nov 27. After this action, Ware Scott D. now owns 328,344 shares of YRC Worldwide Inc., valued at $93,750 using the latest closing price.

Ware Scott D., the Pres, USF Holland & CNO, YRCW of YRC Worldwide Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Ware Scott D. is holding 343,344 shares at $57,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YRCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.22 for the present operating margin

+0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.12. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.