Why Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went up by 11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s stock price has collected 27.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/16/20 that Akoustis Receives First 5G Mobile Orders for XBAW Filters from New Tier-1 RF Solutions Provider

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akoustis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.83, which is -$1.72 below the current price. AKTS currently public float of 34.13M and currently shorts hold a 25.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKTS was 639.48K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stocks went up by 27.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.94% and a quarterly performance of 55.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Akoustis Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.35% for AKTS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $7.40 based on the research report published on September 18th of the previous year 2019.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AKTS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at 48.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +62.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from Shealy Jeffrey B., who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 17. After this action, Shealy Jeffrey B. now owns 1,151,239 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $102,060 using the latest closing price.

Shealy Jeffrey B., the Chief Executive Officer of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Shealy Jeffrey B. is holding 1,160,239 shares at $256,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.83 for the present operating margin

-196.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akoustis Technologies Inc. stands at -2018.99. The total capital return value is set at -58.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.10. Equity return is now at value -98.20, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.