We Analyzed the Future Direction of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), Here is What We Found

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) went up by 8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.33. The company's stock price has collected 3.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ :VVPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is at 4.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VivoPower International PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VVPR currently public float of 7.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVPR was 3.19M shares.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR stocks went up by 3.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.33% and a quarterly performance of 1.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 610.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for VivoPower International PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.71% for VVPR stocks with a simple moving average of 86.08% for the last 200 days.

VVPR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +743.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 651.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.12 for the present operating margin

+12.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at -10.48. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), the company’s capital structure generated 146.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 41.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.