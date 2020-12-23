Wall Street Pummels Codexis Inc. (CDXS) After Recent Earnings Report

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) went up by 16.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.43. The company’s stock price has collected 21.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Codexis Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ :CDXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDXS is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Codexis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.60, which is -$3.41 below the current price. CDXS currently public float of 48.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDXS was 436.30K shares.

CDXS’s Market Performance

CDXS stocks went up by 21.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.93% and a quarterly performance of 98.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.92% for Codexis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.40% for CDXS stocks with a simple moving average of 82.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

First Analysis Sec, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2019.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

CDXS Trading at 45.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +34.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS rose by +21.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.68. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw 46.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from WOLF DENNIS P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Dec 21. After this action, WOLF DENNIS P now owns 51,129 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $199,874 using the latest closing price.

KELLEY BERNARD J, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that KELLEY BERNARD J is holding 211,136 shares at $35,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.33 for the present operating margin

+74.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -17.43. The total capital return value is set at -13.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.84. Total debt to assets is 17.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.42.