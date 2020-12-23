Wall Street Pummels Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) After Recent Earnings Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.29. The company’s stock price has collected -10.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Arcos Dorados to Host a Virtual Investor Update

Is It Worth Investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ARCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.58, which is $1.73 above the current price. ARCO currently public float of 124.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCO was 1.15M shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO stocks went down by -10.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.78% and a quarterly performance of 17.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.30% for ARCO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.53% for the last 200 days.

ARCO Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw -39.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

+12.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 373.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.87. Total debt to assets is 61.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 352.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.