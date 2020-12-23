United States Steel Corporation (X) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -2.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for United States Steel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.85, which is -$6.43 below the current price. X currently public float of 217.89M and currently shorts hold a 16.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 12.83M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.01% and a quarterly performance of 135.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.33% for X stocks with a simple moving average of 93.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $22 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

X Trading at 35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +46.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.76. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 47.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at -4.87. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.74. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 94.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.66. Total debt to assets is 33.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.