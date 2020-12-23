TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Just Got Our Attention

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s stock price has collected 7.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $8.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCON is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.17, which is $0.22 above the current price. TCON currently public float of 9.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCON was 758.30K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON stocks went up by 7.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.55% and a quarterly performance of 89.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.59% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.17% for TCON stocks with a simple moving average of 157.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TCON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 13th of the previous year.

TCON Trading at 30.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +402.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 282.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from Ikarian Capital, LLC, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.53 back on Nov 11. After this action, Ikarian Capital, LLC now owns 2,196,549 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,629 using the latest closing price.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, the Member of 10% Group of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 21,300 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Ikarian Capital, LLC is holding 2,191,549 shares at $98,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -121.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -138.29. Equity return is now at value -273.70, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Based on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), the company’s capital structure generated 232.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.